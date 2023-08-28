In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September, Solvista Health will host a special free screening of independent filmmaker John Padilla’s sequel to his first film, “Mountain in My Mind 2: Tragedy Into Triumph,” at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The film shines light on the importance of addressing mental health challenges, telling the story from the unique perspective of the ski and outdoor recreation industry, a press release stated.
Padilla’s film series was born from the personal tragedy of losing his 15-year-old brother to suicide in 2019. As a member of the ski community, he said he knows many others who struggle with mental health and thoughts of suicide and have found community and support through their passion for the outdoors.
Eight of the top 10 states with the highest suicide rates in the nation are in the rural mountain West, including Colorado, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Three other screenings are planned in neighboring counties, all sponsored by Health Colorado Inc. and Black Hills Energy. “We are pleased to partner with Solvista Health during National Suicide Prevention Month to address this critical issue facing our Southern Colorado communities,” John Vigil, Black Hills Energy senior community affairs program manager, said. “We value the work Solvista is doing to address mental health concerns and creating the space for community conversations.”
The screening events will include refreshments, giveaways and a brief panel discussion after the film.
The other screenings are Sept. 20 at Jones Theater in Westcliffe, Sept. 21 at The Cañon Cinema in Cañon City and Sept. 23 at Lake County High School in Leadville. All showings start at 6:15 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
To RSVP for a screening event, call or email Jill Anderson at jilla@solvistahealth.org or 719-275-2351, or visit the Solvista Health Facebook page to RSVP online.
In addition, Solvista is offering free suicide prevention training in Cañon City called “Question, Persuade, Refer” (QPR). The 1.5-hour course will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Abbey Events Center and includes breakfast. To RSVP for the QPR class, visit Eventbrite.com or the Solvista Facebook page.
Solvista encourages everyone to get involved in suicide prevention. Each person can learn to ask the question “Are you thinking of suicide?” and get a person in crisis to the help they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.