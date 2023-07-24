Jetting off to a new destination can be a fun and exciting experience, but international travel increases your chances of getting and spreading diseases that are rare or not found in the United States. Find out which travel vaccines you may need to help you stay healthy on your trip by calling Chaffee County Public Health and making an appointment with a public health nurse.
Before travel
First, it’s important to make sure you are up to date on all of your routine vaccinations. Visitwwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/routine-vaccines for more information, or call Public Health to discuss with a nurse. Many diseases prevented by routine vaccination are not common in the United States but are still common in other countries. In addition, a flu and COVID vaccination are important and may be the most likely diseases that you encounter.
Beyond routine vaccinations, check CDC’s destination pages for travel health information to learn about risks at your destination.
Some of the most common travel vaccines are:
Yellow fever: Yellow fever is a mosquito-borne virus found throughout parts of Africa and South America. Sometimes this vaccine is needed because of the risk of disease. Sometimes it’s simply needed to enter the airport of a country. It’s vital to check before you travel if this vaccine is necessary.
Typhoid: Typhoid fever, or typhoid, spreads through contaminated food or water. Typhoid is one of the most common diseases you may encounter while traveling. Typhoid vaccine should be considered by anyone traveling outside of the country.
Rabies: Rabies is a virus transmitted by infected animals. In some developing countries rabies spreads by strays and even domestic animals. The virus is almost always fatal once symptoms are present. A rabies vaccine is usually recommended based on a traveler’s itinerary.
Japanese encephalitis: Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito-borne virus found throughout Asia. It is the most common cause of vaccine-preventable encephalitis in Asia. Travelers who are staying in regions with encephalitis for an extended period of time should be vaccinated against the illness.
Cholera: Cholera is a bacterial infection found in food or water sources contaminated with feces. The vaccine is recommended for travelers ages 2 to 64 years old going to cholera-affected regions.
Hepatitis A and B: Most children will have these vaccinations, but many adults do not. Hepatitis A is a virus affecting the liver. It usually spreads through contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B is another liver infection and is transmitted through blood, blood products and body fluids. HBV is most often spread through contaminated needles, sex or poor medical or dental hygiene practices.
Polio: Polio (poliomyelitis) is a potentially deadly, life-altering disease. The virus enters the body and attacks the brain and spinal cord, often causing paralysis. Most adults and children are up to date on their polio vaccine, but travelers who are traveling to a polio-endemic country may consider a booster.
Make an appointment with Chaffee County Public Health at least one month before you leave to get destination-specific vaccines and information. Some vaccines require multiple doses or must be ordered from the manufacturer.
Beyond vaccinations, malaria medication may be necessary for your travel plans, especially if traveling to sub-Saharan Africa or South Asia. Medicines to prevent malaria, which is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, are pills that you start to take before travel, as well as during travel. CCPH does not prescribe malaria medication, but your healthcare provider should be able to.
There are many other steps you can take to prevent disease exposure and transmission while traveling internationally:
Use an EPA-registered insect repellent with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. Always apply sunscreen first, let it dry, then apply insect repellent. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.
Wash your hands before eating, after using the restroom or any time you have touched a dirty surface.
In some countries, only eat foods that have been fully cooked and served hot. Do not eat fresh vegetables or fruits unless you can wash or peel them yourself. Drink only bottled, sealed beverages, and avoid ice – it was likely made with tap water.
Avoid animals, even ones that seem friendly.
Consider travel insurance whenever you travel outside the country. When choosing a travel insurance, inquire about what types of medical situations are covered.
Contact CCPH at 719-539-4510 to learn more or to schedule your travel vaccination appointment.
