Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced that board-certified nurse practitioner Lisa Montoya has joined the HRRMC Urology Clinic.
Montoya is seeing patients in the clinic in the Outpatient Pavilion on HRRMC’s main campus, 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
“The need for urological services in our community continues to grow exponentially, and Ms. Montoya brings valuable expertise to our organization,” HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said in a press release. “June is Men’s Health Month, and Ms. Montoya’s introduction comes at an opportune time to remind our community members to take a moment to check in on your health and wellbeing and follow up on preventative care.”
Montoya holds a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Colorado Denver and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Regis University. She is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Her skills and medical interests include trauma and acute care management and chronic disease management.
For questions or to make an appointment, call the Outpatient Pavilion at 719-530-2000.
