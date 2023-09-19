Salida City Council will continue discussion of the contract for the new fire station from Monday’s work session and will vote on change order No. 3 to the Neenan Archistructure design-build contract during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at 448 E. First St.
The change order is for $16.6 million, which Neenan claims will cover, but is not limited to, “construction supervision/project management; site prep; building construction; interior finishing; equipment; fire protection; HVAC; exterior improvements such as landscaping, parking, fencing, a flagpole and utilities.”
The city has received an energy and mineral impact grant from the Department of Local Affairs for $1 million and is seeking other grants to compensate for the final cost.
In new business the council will vote on a resolution to approve the development improvement agreement for lot 5 of the Angelview minor subdivision.
The five-unit lot, a section of Angelview between CR 120 and CR 140,, was approved by the Salida Planning Commission on May 23, 2016.
The development improvement agreement will set requirements for the developer to finish public improvements, such as water and wastewater mains, which are then dedicated to the city.
Council will vote on the consent agenda, which includes:
Permission for the Heart of the Rockies Disc Golf tournament Oct. 14-15.
Approval for the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club to run Holiday Park, the decorated trees in Riverside Park.
Pay the final settlement for asbestos abatement and demolition projects at the Mehos building, which cost the city $346,199.18, to JKS Industries LLC.
Council members will present their reports, as well as hear reports from staff.
To participate in the meeting online go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the meeting live, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
