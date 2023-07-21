The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hear and consider direction on a proposed outdoor, shaded, full-sized ice rink from Mark Hammer during their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
A public hearing is scheduled for a boundary line adjustment between 125 and 135 Chipeta Ave., on the southeast corner of Chipeta and U.S. 285. Two weeks prior the Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission voted to support the change, but were unable to officially vote to approve it, as they could not meet their quorum. Petitioner Nathan Ward said the adjustment was needed because of a mismeasurement by the surveyor, and the change will allow them to keep more of the cottonwood trees on the property rather than cut them down, as well as put in a driveway and create a large utility easement area.
Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jake Rishavy will continue a discussion that began with the planning and zoning commission regarding ways the CCEDC can help bring new businesses to Poncha Springs. Rishavy and the board will discuss desired types of businesses, incentive strategies, marking of bailable properties to the private sector and a possible community survey to see what types of businesses the residents might be interested in.
The board will consider the renewal of three liquor licenses, for Poncha Market, Poncha Pub and Vino Salida.
Other items the board is scheduled to discuss include:
Parks planning request for portal bid review on the town’s new recreational area.
The structure of the public works on-call payment.
Filling the vacancy on the board left by the resignation of Dean Edwards.
To attend the meeting online via Zoom, go tohttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902. The meeting ID is 837 8106 3902.
