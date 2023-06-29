The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees heard an update Monday from the Colorado Department of Transportation on its project to reconstruct the north intersection of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50.
CDOT representatives Jennifer Allison, David Peyton and April Toledo said the project is part of a 10-year plan from CDOT that would change the intersection to make it more controlled and convenient for drivers on U.S. 285.
The proposed plan would include traffic lights to control the intersection. Allison said this plan was based on research into the feasibility and public perception of both a light-controlled intersection and a roundabout in which it became clear that a light is both safer and is more supported by the public.
Allison said CDOT had already used up its Americans with Disabilities Act funding and would not be able to implement pedestrian crossings. However, she said Poncha Springs might be able to secure a grant that would allow the town to put in pedestrian crossings.
“This would be a priority for us,” Trustee JD Longwell said. “We want to get nonvehicle access across the highways.”
The proposed construction of the north intersection would also include raised medians to protect right turns on and off U.S. 285. CDOT estimates the construction will take 125 working days to complete from March to August 2024. The construction may close access points off the highway temporarily, but no access points would be permanently closed.
While the plan for construction is set, Toledo said potential delays could come up, namely inflation making the construction more expensive than initially anticipated or snow or rain delaying the start of construction by making the conditions too poor to begin.
Carlin Walsh, owner of Aristata Communications, presented the company’s plans for a new tower on Cemetery Hill close to the tower owned by Chaffee County that Aristata Communications has been using. The new tower would be about 40 feet tall. Trustees approved a motion to begin construction on the tower, with the stipulation that the county, which has a visual inspection of the tower scheduled for July 14, finds no issues with the plan.
Walsh said the location of the new tower would mean that all 180 customers and 18 businesses that are covered by the old tower would still be covered by the new tower. He also said the tower would be colored to blend in with the backdrop to avoid disrupting the view of the mountains.
Andi Bruno, who represents Places to Age, a group devoted to bringing an assisted-living facility to Chaffee County, presented the group’s research into locations where they could build the facility and gave an estimate of how much funding they would have to secure to buy the land and build the new building. The proposed facility would include places for independent living, assisted living and memory care.
Chaffee County Childcare representative Kati Patti gave an update on the organization’s funding and the possibility of reopening their preschool with a new board after the dismissal of the old board. Patti said they had an influx of funding and their license had been reinstated.
Trustees ended the meeting by formally accepting the resignation of Dean Edwards from the Board of Trustees. Anyone interested in submitting letters of interest for the vacancy must do so before July 14. A delegated committee will review the letters between July 14 and July 24. The timeline would allow the board to consider filling the vacancy at the July 24 meeting with recommendations from the review committee.
