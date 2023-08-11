Chaffee County Commissioners will hear reports from their departments during their work session at 9 a.m. on Monday.
They will hear from the Landfill Committee, will meet as the County Board of Human Services and County Board of Health to hear reports from Chaffee County Human Services and Chaffee County Public Health departments.
Mark Stacy will present an update on the Road and Bridge Department, while the building and planning departments will discuss a building and energy conservation code adoption update along with an update on short term rental licenses.
Deputy County Administrator Beth Helmke will present an update and a draft of the county’s sustainable development plan.
Helmke, along with Don Reimer, county administrator, and Dan Short, director of finance and personnel, will lead discussions on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act and related grant opportunities.
To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543or call 719-359-4580, meeting identification number is 109 079 543.
