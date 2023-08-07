Three Salida City Council seats, the mayor and treasurer positions are up for election in the city election scheduled for Nov. 7.
Anyone interested in running for the open seats can pick up nomination petitions starting at 9 a.m. today in the city clerk’s office, 448 E. First St., Suite 112, a city press release stated. Petitions must be returned by 4 p.m. Aug. 28.
For more information visit CityofSalida.com/elected-citycouncil/page/elections.For any questions, contact the city clerk at 719-530-2630.
