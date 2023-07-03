Due to the Fourth of July falling on Tuesday, Salida City Council will conduct both a work session and a regular meeting on Wednesday, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
During the work session council will meet with representatives from Xcel Energy to discuss the city’s energy action plan.
City Administrator Drew Nelson will present the topic of city council recruitment and retention practices, while considering the mayor and council’s monthly compensation amount. In his memo to the council, Nelson stated the rate “is generally on the low end when compared to some peer communities.” Of the 10 communities listed, only Buena Vista and Alamosa had lower compensation amounts, while Durango, Gunnison and Glenwood Springs, among others, had much higher amounts.
To register to attend the work session, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
During the regular meeting council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article 8 of the Salida Municipal Code. Bill Almquist, community development director, said during the first reading these changes will update and clarify the language in the code regarding inclusionary and workforce housing.
In new business the council will consider two resolutions: The first would adopt the 2023-2024 inclusionary housing sales and rental prices, based on changing area median income levels. The second would adopt the city energy action plan, which is on the work session agenda.
To attend the meeting via webinar, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366. To watch the meeting live online, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1 .
