Salida City Council and the Salida Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a joint work session at 6 p.m. Monday, to discuss the topics of the Gartzman property, the future land use map and the Scout Wave.
The Gartzman property is a conceptual review of a proposed planned development and major subdivision for two acres at 6907 CR 105. The property has a pre-annexation agreement and is requesting zoning of high density. The plan is for three single-family housing lots, three duplex lots, three multi-family lots and one lot for possible laundry facilities. The multi-family buildings will be three stories tall and house 20 units, with two of the buildings condominiums and one of apartments.
Council members and commissioners will discuss the future land use map which will designate development areas throughout the city. The council has twice discussed and tabled the vote on the resolution, stating at their last meeting Aug. 1 that they wanted to discuss the decisions of the planning commission before final approval of the map.
After receiving public comment about the Scout Wave during their July 18 meeting, the council plans to review what the situation of the water feature is and make plans for the fall and winter.
Ashley Kappel, Chaffee Housing Authority executive director, will present her five-point operational plan for her the first six months of her tenure, which will include; affordable housing development, shoring up the budget and finances of the organization, supporting the CHA board in strategic plan updates, programming and outreach, education and advocacy.
To register to attend the meeting online, go to Attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
