The Chaffee County Commissioners approved an update to personnel policy to be consistent with state statute during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The update included the approval of the Workers' Rights Act and the right to paid sick leave under the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplaces Act for Chaffee County. By approving this motion commissioners updated the requirements of the county to match with the state statute regarding these acts.
The commissioners heard public comment from those in attendance, and the public comment largely consisted of people voicing their concerns about a potential geothermal plant just outside Buena Vista. While the commissioners do not generally respond to public comment, Commissioner Keith Baker said, “There are no applications before the county, there are no proposals that have been submitted to the county, so there is nothing we can act on at this juncture. There are no actionable items.”
Commissioners P.T. Wood and Greg Felt both made similar comments about the lack of an actionable item at the moment. The commissioners directed the members of the public who commented to talk to Mt. Princeton Geothermal LLC for any questions they had regarding the potential for a plant.
Applications for special event liquor permits for both the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative were heard and approved. They also approved a liquor license renewal for Cliffhanger Bar. The American Medical Response application for a secure transport permit was also approved.
It was decided that no action was needed for the Monarch Lodge building code violations that was continued from the July 11 meeting, as the Lodge was working on getting everything to meet standards. Commissioners decided that the Lodge was acting in good faith.
At the end of the meeting the commissioners went into two executive sessions regarding legal advice and strategy involving land use matters for the first session, and on a pending water case matter for the second session.
The commissioners said they would not rejoin for a vote after the executive sessions.
