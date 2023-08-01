Salida City Council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance amending the city municipal code to increase the compensation of the mayor, city council and city treasurer during a regular meeting at 6 p.m today.
The ordinance will increase the mayor’s compensation from $650 to $1,000 while the treasurer’s and council’s compensation will increase from $450 to $750. These changes will go into effect after the next election and will only apply to newly elected or re-elected members.
The city is also looking at offering the elected officials health insurance through the city’s program. If they choose to enlist, it would be $691 per year for an individual, and the city’s share would be $9,425. This would increase if spouses and children were added.
Council will consider a resolution, continued from the July 19 meeting, amending the city’s comprehensive plans and future land use map. Council voted to continue the hearing to allow time for review of the June 26 Planning Commission hearing. The map will designate various lands throughout the city as different residential, mixed-use, industrial and other uses and will guide future land use planning.
In new business the council will appoint Christy Doon as interim city administrator, as Drew Nelson steps down, and will adjust Doon’s salary during the period of her service.
Council will vote on a resolution entering into a memorandum of understanding with Xcel Energy for the Partners in Energy Program implementation phase. Council members heard the presentation for the program during their July 6 work session before approving it at the July 6 regular meeting.
With Nelson leaving, the council will vote on a resolution appointing an alternate member of the board of directors of Chaffee Housing Authority to fill his seat. Council member Dominique Naccarato and former council member Eileen Rogers currently represent the city on the board.
To join the meeting online, go tohttps://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 to register. To watch online, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
