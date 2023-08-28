The Chaffee Housing Authority is looking for two new directors to join its board: an at-large director and a director from Buena Vista.
The authority is seeking diverse applicants including renters experiencing the housing crisis firsthand, a press release stated.
CHA officials said applicants must have a “keen interest in affordable housing and a willingness to work productively and respectfully as part of a countywide team serving the needs of low to moderate income renters and those experiencing homelessness in Chaffee County.”
Applicants selected by CHA’s Executive Committee will be interviewed and recommended to the full board for consideration. The recommended board seat for BV will also need to be confirmed and formally appointed by the Buena Vista Board of Trustees.
Applications for both positions can be found at ChaffeeHousingAuthority.org/joinourboard.
All newly appointed board members must adhere to the CHA Board Job Description and Contract (to be provided during the interview process) and serve on at least one CHA committee of their choice.
Questions about the board openings should be directed to: chaffeehousingauthority@chaffeecounty.org or 719-530-2590.
Application deadline is Sept. 5, with interviews scheduled the week of Sept.11. If CHA does not receive sufficient interest prior to the deadline, it will reopen applications at a later date.
