Salida City Council and the Salida Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting 6 p.m Monday to review a presentation on the South Ark Neighborhood Draft preferred alternative and a presentation from Chaffee Housing Trust regarding ground leases.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist will lead a discussion, along with representatives from Studio Seed, about alternative site plan options for the South Ark Neighborhood, along with potential phasing and development options. The South Ark Neighborhood was formerly known as Vandaveer Ranch, between CR 107 to the west, and U.S. 50 to the north and east.
Currently site plan 1A has mostly civic and educational uses on the east side of the plan area, near the entrance of CR 104, with the area southwest of Crippen Spring and related wetlands to be used for housing and a .83 acre neighborhood park. This will include approximately 370-400 dwelling units with a variety of housing types.
Site plan 1B would include a mix of educational and civic uses, plus high-density housing, in the area southwest of Crippen Spring, leaving the area to the east near CR 104 open and undeveloped. It would include a neighborhood park about .37 acres and would hold between about 358 and 388 various housing units.
Council and the planning commission will discuss their preferences.
Read McCulloch, executive director with Chaffee Housing Trust, will lead a discussion on ground leases as affordable mechanisms for projects like the South Ark Neighborhood.
A ground lease is when publicly owned land is leased for long-term development, which allows the entity to control all future development, even if the original development of the land is removed.
In a memo to the council and commission, McCulloch listed two reasons why ground leases can be critical instruments of site control:
• If the improvements are foreclosed upon, control of the underlying land is maintained
by the lessor, who can then establish a new GL with the new owner of the improvement (bank or investor). This helps discourage foreclosure on public benefit development and provides an opportunity to negotiate an outcome.
• When the life of buildings or improvements is realized, and the improvements need to be removed (scraped), the GL terminates, and the lessor (public entity or government) is left holding title to vacant land retained for the next public benefit.
To attend the meeting via webinar, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
