Salida City Council will hear the first reading and set a public hearing on an ordinance to amend the city code increasing the compensation for the mayor, city council and city treasurer during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The ordinance will increase the salary for the mayor from $650 to $1,000 monthly, council members from $450 to $600 a month and the treasurer from $450 to $750 monthly. The changes will only take effect after the November election.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said in a memo to the council, “This new compensation level would be in line with comparable communities and will hopefully spark interest from community members to give their time as an elected official.”
Council also will vote on adopting the updated strategic plan for the Salida Creative District, based on a presentation during Monday’s work session.
In new business, council will vote on a resolution to amend the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map. The resolution will include a public hearing.
Bill Almquist, community development director, said in a memo to the council that the map “lacks the level of specificity needed to adequately inform the Land Use Code rewrite,” and the “map simply shows the types of uses in existence when the Comp plan was adopted, not as they are anticipated/desired in the future.”
Council will consider a resolution authorizing Nelson to enter into a commercial lease agreement with Steph and Joe Brady to use a parcel of land between First and Second streets, east of the Monarch Spur Trail and west of Bank of the West, to be used as public parking. The lot is currently vacant grassland, with some fencing and trees. The lease will cover 0.26-acre of the 0.29-acre lot, and could create 30-35 new parking spaces. The lease rate will be $15,500 per year, plus an additional $5,000-$10,000 for curb stops, gravel and the requested privacy fence.
A request from Chaffee Housing Authority for a letter of intent to cover a $240,000 gap in funding for Jane’s Place will be considered by the council. Nelson said the city is holding $240,000 in funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act that was intended for the Open Doors program. That program was to provide incentives to short-term rental owners to convert to long-term rentals, but the funding was never used.
Council will meet as the liquor license authority to consider a new tavern liquor license for Little Red Hen Bakery, 302 G St.
