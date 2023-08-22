Suzanne Fontana has announced she is running for Ward 1 of Salida City Council.
Ward 1 is currently represented by Dominique Naccarato, who is serving her first term, and Jane Templeton, who is in her second term and will be term-limited.
In her statement Fontana mentions being a businesswoman in Salida for the past 15 years, as well as past service in the U.S. Army, time as a school teacher and raising a family.
“I have lived in this community for over 27 years, and I believe I have the background to be a productive member of the city council while keeping the town and citizens moving forward together in a positive and productive manner,” Fontana said.
The election for city council is scheduled for Nov. 11.
