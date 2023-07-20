Salida City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the Salida Municipal Code increasing the compensation for the mayor, city council and city treasurer, and set the second reading and public hearing for Aug. 1 during a regular meeting Tuesday.
The changes will only take effect after a seat is filled during election, so sitting members of the council did not vote to give themselves raises. The mayor’s compensation will increase from $650 to $1,000, and the council and treasurer will see their compensation increased from $450 to $750.
Unless changed during the second reading, the increased costs would be $4,200 annually for the mayor, $10,800 annually for the three council seats up for election and $3,600 for the treasurer, City Administrator Drew Nelson stated in a memo to the council.
“In another two years, the cost will increase an additional $10,800 annually for the remaining three council seats that will be up for election in 2025. The total annual costs beginning in November 2025 will have been increased $18,600. Additional costs may occur depending on participation in the city’s health care plan,” Nelson said.
Councilman Mike Pollock said he had talked to people who think compensation should be much higher, closer to a living wage, and suggested that the mayor should make twice as much as the council, as he puts in more time working with the public.
Mayor Dan Shore said he will be running for re-election and thought the new compensation was fair.
In other business council approved $240,000 in gap funding for Jane’s Place, a development that will have four buildings with 17 housing units and 1,375 square feet of nonprofit organization and community collaboration space. The housing units will include studio, single-bedroom and multi-bedroom apartments. Some of the units may be used for family’s needing short-term lodging, or housing during extreme weather for short periods of time.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton asked about the funding deficiency, wondering if it was caused by increased costs. Ashley Kappel, Chaffee Housing Authority executive director, said there had been an error in a spreadsheet.
With unanimous approval, council voted to authorize the city administrator to enter into a lease agreement with Steph and Joe Brady for public parking on a parcel of land between First and Second streets, east of the Monarch Spur Trail and west of Bank of the West. Community Development Director Bill Almquist said the space will create 30-35 new parking spaces, some diagonal parking for vehicles and possibly some pull-in places for larger vehicles or vehicles with trailers, although no camping or overnight parking will be allowed on the site. Almquist said the site will need some work, estimated at $5,000 to $10,000, and the yearly lease will be for $15,500.
Shore praised Almquist, saying he took on this project under his own initiative, while Almquist thanked Public Works Director David Lady for his help in “setting the stage.”
The council also unanimously approved adoption of the city’s updated strategic plan for the Salida Creative District, which council members heard during their work session Monday.
A vote on a salary adjustment for the interim city administrator was removed from the agenda, and a resolution amending the city’s comprehensive plans and future land use map was continued until the Aug. 1 meeting.
