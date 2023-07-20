The Chaffee County Land Use Code Update project team is requesting public input on proposed amendments for the second set of Land Use Code topics, currently under review.
The Module 2 versions have been drafted by Logan Simpson, the consultant firm advising on the project, and Chaffee County Planning staff.
A press release stated the amendment proposals are based on community input, insights from interviews, stakeholder group recommendations, advisory committee guidance and staff and commissioner direction, along with the county’s guiding comprehensive plans and other applicable regulations.
Module 2 drafts address Land Use Code sections including:
• Administration and Application Procedures (Chapter 6): This section combines all application procedures primarily from the existing 2014 Land Use Code into one section. Focus is on addressing the land division procedures; the rest of the procedures will remain per the existing code at this time, and the balance will be updated in the code updates addressed within future modules 3 and 4. An incentive system has been incorporated to try to streamline application procedures that further established county objectives as set forth in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
• Subdivision Standards (Chapter 4): This section combines and updates existing subdivision standards from Articles 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the current 2014 Land Use Code. All procedural language has been placed in the new Chapter 6.
• Development Standards (Chapter 5): This section combines many of the development standards found throughout the existing 2014 Land Use Code, including the site planning and design section from subdivisions, and incorporates new language on natural resource protections and wetlands.
Submission of public input is requested by midnight July 30, so it can be summarized and included in the public hearing packets for consideration by the Planning Commission and the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
The Planning Commission hearing for Module 2 amendments is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug.15 during their regular meeting at 104 Crestone Ave. The meeting is available virtually at https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
The Board of County Commissioners will conduct their public hearing to evaluate Module 2 code updates at 10 a.m. Sept. 5.
The county Land Use Code comprises the policies adopted with the county’s statutory authority and responsibility to prescribe local land use planning matters and to meet the community's vision, goals and objectives. Chaffee County launched its Land Use Code Update project in early 2022 to address needed amendments to local land use policies and better align county regulations with its comprehensive strategic plans and long-range planning work.
The draft code document containing all Module 2 sections can be found atwww.TogetherChaffeeCounty.org/.
The same link will access the “Konveio” platform through which the public can share comments and propose text modifications.
Information about and ongoing updates for the Land Use Code Update project are available at www.TogetherChaffeeCounty.org.
Community members can sign up to receive project updates directly through email at www.togetherchaffeecounty.org/ and also monitor the project’s progress on Facebook at @togetherchaffeecounty and Instagram at @togetherchaffee.
