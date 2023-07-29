Poncha Springs considers new ice skating rink

The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees met Monday with Jon Fritz, Mark Hammer and other representatives from Ice Rink for Chaffee County to discuss the possibility of building an ice rink on the 30 acres off CR 120 the town purchased in January, which has been flagged for future recreational development and open space.
Ice Rink for Chaffee County representatives said they have been looking for a location to build an outdoor rink that would be covered in shade and usable for a few months out of the year. They also said this was just the first step to possibly having a year-round indoor rink in the county.
Fritz said there are several ice rinks, both indoor and outdoor, around Chaffee County, including the Gunnison/Crested Butte area and Alamosa, which host youth skating and hockey programs, and having one in Chaffee County will “fill the hole” for a possible intercounty skating and hockey program.
The rink will sit directly north/south in orientation, which Fritz said is the key to keeping the ice shaded and cool.
“On Dec. 21 at noon, the rink will be totally shaded,” Fritz said. “Depending on the temperatures, it could last three to four months out of the year.”
Fritz said they would pour water into the ground to create a permafrost, then add about 2 inches of ice for skating. The rink would be about 190 feet by 80 feet, a full-size rink, and have glass boards for hockey, as well as bleachers. They even have their own Zamboni.
The group said it would cost about $340,000, which they are prepared to raise, saying they have already met with representatives from Great Outdoors Colorado about grants for the project. They would also run the use of the rink until such time the town felt they were willing to take it over. They only requested a contract with the town to lay out the legal details for the future, which the town unanimously agreed to.
Jake Rishavy, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. executive director, spoke with trustees about ways to bring businesses to the town, similar to a presentation Rishavy gave to the Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission two weeks prior.
Rishavy talked about the desired types of businesses, incentive strategies and a possible community survey to see what residents might be interested.
Trustees said they were interested in the presentation but were divided on what was more important for the town – bringing in companies to provide jobs or to provide amenities.
“I think job creation for local residents should be our top priority,” Mayor Ben Scanga said.
“I’m split down the middle,” Trustee Katie Davis said. “I know jobs are important, but I think people would like to see more amenities as well.”
The board voted to move forward with an online survey of residents about new businesses in the town.
Mike Coleman was sworn in by the board to fill the vacated seat of Dean Edwards. The board received two applications, from Coleman and Nathan Mohrmann, and decided to select Coleman based on his experience with construction, highway and road projects and infrastructure, Trustee JD Longwell, head of the personnel committee, stated in a memo to the board. Davis said that Mohrmann was asked, and has agreed, to join the parks and recreation committee.
Other items the board passed include:
Approval of a boundary line adjustment between 123 and 135 Chipeta Ave.
Renewal of liquor licenses for Poncha Pub, Poncha Market and Vino Salida.
Amended the on-call pay-rate structure to $50 per day on weekends and holidays, $1 per hour anytime not at work Monday through Friday on non-holidays, and all calls after 10 p.m. are paid time and a half with a two-hour minimum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.