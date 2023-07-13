Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously supported a boundary line adjustment for 125 and 135 Chipeta Ave., but because the commission lacked a quorum, it was not an official approval at the July 10 meeting.
Four members were in attendance, David Ward, Rich Mancuso, Chuck Simmons and Tonie Baxter, but Ward had to recuse himself on the boundary line vote, so the commissioners agreed to support the adjustment when it was presented to the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees at its July 24 meeting. Ward recused himself because he lives in the adjacent lot and is the father of the petitioner, Nathan Ward.
Nathan Ward said the adjustment was needed because of a mismeasurement by the surveyor, and the change will allow them to keep more of the cottonwood trees on the property rather than cut them down.
In a letter to the commission, Nathan Ward said, “When I finally put a lie on the ground, I found that the strip of land I created to access the south lot, 135 Chipeta, went directly through a large stand of cottonwood trees. Building a driveway to access the south lot would require me to cut down nearly all of these trees. Although I have already removed a few of these trees, I would like to save the rest. I can do so by moving the eastern lot line over approximately 15 feet. This would also allow me to put in a driveway and still save some of the trees. It also gives me more room for the Xcel transformer location in a larger utility easement area.”
In other business Jake Rishavy, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. executive director, addressed the commissioners and answered questions about ways the town might bring new commercial businesses to the area. Rishavy said the CCEDC could help the town identify some properties that could be developed and could work with local entrepreneurs, but he said the town might also consider hiring a consultant for more in-depth study.
When asked what kind of businesses the commissioners would like to see come to Poncha Springs, they said they were very happy to have a grocery store and hardware store but would like to see an expansion of biking and walking trails, some new restaurants and perhaps a new hotel/motel so visitors to Poncha Springs had a place to stay.
Three things Rishavy suggested were a potential community survey, some incentive strategies and marketing of available properties to private-sector operators.
The commissioners also discussed a review of the signage code from the master plan, posting more speed limit signs, especially to clear up areas where the limit changes, as well as reviewing what kind of signs businesses can use.
