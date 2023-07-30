Salida sees May sales tax up 9.4%

Sales tax receipts for Salida in May 2023 were higher than expected compared to May 2022, Merrell Bergin, city treasurer, said during the city council meeting Tuesday.
The 3 percent sales tax for the City of Salida increased by 9.2 percent from 2022. The city’s portion of Chaffee County sales tax increased by 9.7 percent from last year, bringing the monthly total to 9.4 percent.
Salida gathered $821,131 in May 2023 compared to $751,824 in May 2022, up $69,307. The shared county collection was up $26,650, collecting $300,715 in May 2023 and $274,065 in May 2022. In total, the city brought in $1,121,846, up $95,957 from last year’s collection of $1,025,890.
Year-to-date, Salida is up $102,272 overall. So far Salida has collected $3,547,059 in 3 percent sales tax and $1,305,306 in shared county tax. The Salida 3 percent tax collection is up $29,138, and the county collection is up $73,134.
