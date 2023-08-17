Saldia City Council and Salida Planning Commission met for a work session Monday to discuss the city’s future land use map.
Bill Almquist, Salida’s community development director, said that there was a misunderstanding about what the FLUM really means, and that it is intended to be a vision on the types and intensity of development.
There were three areas to address on the FLUM, Almquist said; First Street between J and M Streets, the downtown area between D and E Streets and First and Third Streets, and the U.S. 50 corridor.
Almquist said the U.S. 50 corridor is currently zoned as C-1 commercial, which allows for a maximum density of 2,450 square feet per unit, or 17 units per acre. The new zoning, called Mixed-use Highway, allows a maximum density of 1,500 square feet per unit, which means that 29 units can be fit per acre, increasing the density. This Mixed-use Highway zone is the equivalent to the city’s R-3 Residential zone, which is Salida’s highest density for residential zoning, except for R-4 Residential, which only applies for mobile home/manufactured homes.
“Any lot that has 3,000 square feet, under our current code, could house 12 units,” Almquist said. “Under the proposed code, it could now house 20 units.”
Councilman Harald Kasper reiterated his comments from an early council meeting, saying the city needs to make U.S. 50 a “place people can cross” and that it shouldn’t have the “high priority where cars can speed through Salida at 50 mph.”
During the discussion about First Street, Planning Commissioner Giff Kriebel said it was his suggestion to use Variable Residential zoning, instead of Neighborhood Mixed-use or Higher-Efficiency Residential.
Kriebel said he hoped that First Street could remain as a neighborhood, similar to Second Street and Sackett Avenue, rather than become a mixed-use neighborhood and become more commercial.
Gartzman property
Council and the Commission reviewed the updated proposed planned development and major subdivision by Rob Gartzman for a two acre property at 6907 CR 105.
The plan calls for three single-family lots, three duplex lots and three multi-family lots which will be one building of apartments and two buildings of condominiums, three stories with 20 units each. There is also a proposed lot for possible laundry facilities and storage.
Gartzman requested several deviations from the R-3 residential high density zone.
The first was for increased density, as the development will include 69 units, an increase of 68 percent. R-3 zoning allows for 41 units.
The second was for maximum lot coverage. In the R-3 zone maximum lot coverage allowed is 45 percent, while Gartzman requested a minimum lot coverage with structures of 63 percent on the condominium and apartment lots.
Gartzman asked for deviance on maximum height allowed, from 35 feet to 40 feet, on the multi-family units to allow for architectural elements to conceal mechanical systems.
He requested a variance on the minimum lot size for a single family, from 5,063 square feet to 2,300 square feet.
Gartzman requested a change to minimum lot frontage from 37.5 feet to 32 feet as well as a change to the front, rear and side yard setbacks. The R-3 front and rear setbacks are 20 feet from the property line, while the side yard setbacks are five feet.
Gartzman wanted a three foot side setback on the single-family lots, and a five foot rear setback on the duplex and single family lots.
Gartzman said he felt the development would need more than the required parking places, with a maximum lot coverage for uncovered parking in an R-3 zone at 25 percent, while the applicant is requesting 66 percent coverage.
Finally, the city’s inclusionary housing requirements on a planned development must include at least 16.7 percent of the total units be considered affordable dwelling. Gartzman said he will exceed this requirement, but did not have any specific numbers.
