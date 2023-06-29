City Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich presented the city’s 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report along with the independent auditor’s report from McMahon and Associates LLC of Avon during the June 20 Salida City Council meeting.
The city’s total net finance position increased by 3.8 percent or $2,372,327 in 2022, despite revenues from the year before being down 3.2 percent, Tihonovich said. This was due mostly to one-time grants received in 2021.
Tihonovich said spending has remained below current revenues overall, as the city prepares for significant projects to begin later this year, including the new fire station.
Salida’s governmental funds, at the close of the current fiscal year, have combined fund balances of $8,592,214, a decrease of 6.3 percent or $573,864 compared to last year, Tihonovich stated in the report. Of this money, $7,836,164 or 91.1 percent can be spent at the city’s discretion.
Also at the end of the current fiscal year, the city has an unrestricted fund balance of $6,264,941 in the general fund, or about 55.5 percent of all general fund expenditures.
Salida’s current outstanding long-term debt increased by $1,467,746 during this fiscal year, Tihonovich said. The city drew $2,300,705 under its 2021 Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority loan, while paying down $725,524 of the existing CWRPDA loan and sewer revenue bonds.
The total assets and deferred outflows of resources, Tihonovich said, exceeded liabilities of $65,014,255, up from 2021’s $62,641,928. This includes both governmental and business-type activities.
“Current and other assets increased in governmental activities by $744,262 from the prior year,” Tihonovich said in the report, “due primarily to an increase in net pension assets as contributions and investment returns exceeded actuarial assumptions for the year.
“Other liabilities in governmental activities increased by $333,953 primarily due to having more accounts payable and retain age payable at year end. Fluctuations in these accounts vary depending on the billing cycle of the city and the city’s vendors.”
The city’s long-term liability, including bonds, notes, leases, accrued compensation absences and pension liability, Tihonovich said, increased by $1,219,452 or 8.3 percent from 2021, “due to the issuance of new debt for a water infrastructure project exceeding principal payments made throughout the year.”
Capital assets, such as land, buildings, machinery, equipment, vehicles and infrastructure, account for the largest portion of the city’s net position at 75.3 percent, Tihonovich said, “less any related outstanding debt that was used to acquire those assets. The City of Salida uses these capital assets to provide a variety of services to its citizens. Accordingly, these assets are not available for future spending. Although the City of Salida’s investment in capital assets is reported net of relative debt, it should be noted that the resources used to repay this debt must be provided from other sources, since the capital assets themselves cannot be used to liquidate these liabilities.”
Another 3.3 percent of the city’s net position, or $2,131,786, are externally restricted resources, as to how they can be used. The rest of the city’s net position, $13,948,085, can be used to meet the city’s obligations to residents and creditors.
“At the end of the current fiscal year,” Tihonovich said, “the City of Salida is able to report positive balances for all reported categories of net position, both for the government as a whole as well as for its separate governmental and business-type activities. The same situation held true for the prior fiscal year.”
This report received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
