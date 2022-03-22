Katherine “Katie” Davis returned to the region in November 2020 and recently declared her intent to run for a seat as Poncha Springs trustee because she wants to give back to the place she has considered “home base” for the past two decades.
Davis said she lived in Salida in the early to mid-2000s working for the Salida Recreation Department, as a Realtor and at Monarch Mountain.
She currently serves as secretary of the Chaffee County Community Foundation board and is a founding member of the Salida Circus Outreach Foundation.
Her qualifications include that she is a strategic planner, fundraiser and a certified human resources professional and facilitator by training.
She described herself as being able to hold the larger vision while breaking processes down into achievable steps. She also said she is a pragmatic problem solver with an ear toward consensus building around shared values.
“I have spent my career supporting nonprofits and companies clarifying their vision and supporting sustainable growth through strategic planning, fundraising and human resources initiatives,” she said. “I’ve worked with audiences with multiple perspectives and competing interests supporting the deeper work to unite around shared values and a vision for the future. Even if consensus might not mean unanimous agreement, consensus can be reached.”
Davis said she wants to address the need for attainable housing to support a more vibrant multi-generational community.
“I am not an expert in housing codes, zoning or growth management. However, I know solutions, regardless of the topic, emerge from clarity around understanding the needs, identifying where the opportunities are and where we have momentum and opportunities to build off of past successes,” she said.
When asked about her thoughts on Poncha Springs not being involved in the Chaffee Housing Authority, she asked her own questions.
“Are we asking the right questions for Poncha Springs as it relates to engaging with cross-county partnerships and growth?
“What do we want to accomplish?
“Where are the opportunities to not duplicate services when human capital is already extremely limited?
“How do we want to participate and show up in the larger conversations around housing, business and economic growth?
“It seems to me that part of the success of Poncha Springs depends on how we want to show up as leaders in larger conversations. It is exciting to think about being able to bring the expertise in Poncha Springs to larger conversations across Chaffee County,” she said.
Regarding businesses, she said there are opportunities to support business growth and develop Poncha Springs without it taking additional human resources.
“Chaffee County has a vibrant Economic Development Council, Small Business Development Council, Chamber of Commerce – all poised to support new and emerging business opportunities. My quest would be – regardless of the topic we are addressing – where can we leverage resources and capital we already have in place to support needs such as business growth, affordable housing, etc.”
She also said she wants to “ensure Poncha Springs is a livable and vibrant place for us to call home long into the future while giving voice to the people, places and decisions that carried us here.”
On the question of whether Poncha Springs wants new businesses, she responded, “I am not sure I can answer that question.
“I am curious to better understand what the challenges (perceived or real) are that are being experienced by businesses in Chaffee County.
“Do we have a system or process in place that answers the questions and addresses the needs of businesses in Chaffee County?
“I am looking forward to exploring this piece of sustainable growth in the coming months and years if elected,” Davis said.
