Election night numbers Nov. 2 showed that Jennifer Adamson, Salida school board write-in candidate for District 3, received 487 votes and Mandy Paschall received 3,132 votes.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said that because the school district is a shared jurisdiction between Chaffee and Fremont counties, the state system used to publish online results by county did not show results for Adamson as a write-in candidate.
Mitchell said election results should be finalized by Nov. 19.
