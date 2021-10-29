Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported a total of 3,735 mail ballots have been returned so far, or 23.5 percent.
As of Thursday 1,645 ballots for the Buena Vista School District have been returned, and 2,090 ballots have been returned in the Salida School District.
Mitchell said the 2019 coordinated election had a 60 percent turnout.
“We have a long way to go, folks,” Mitchell wrote. “Maybe voters are feeling election fatigue, but we all need to explain to them that local elections are very important. Remind them that the mayor in Jaws 1 was still the mayor in Jaws 2, which is a perfect example of why local elections matter.”
Ballot processing will start at 9 a.m. today at the courthouse. The vote center at the Scout Hut will open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.