Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.