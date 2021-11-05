Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell reported unofficial election results at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, including Buena Vista school board winners and the news that all three state ballot measures failed.
Incumbent Jessica Crites beat challenger Terri Gerstmeyer by more than a 3-1 margin to keep her seat as an at-large member on the Buena Vista Board of Education.
“I want to thank Buena Vista for considering me for the BV school board,” said Gerstmeyer. “I also want to congratulate Jessica for her re-election to her seat. I have watched and attended the board meetings over the last several months and believe BV has a great school board. I believe they all will continue to serve our children and community with good righteous teachings.”
“I am thankful, and eager, to be able to continue serving our students and serving as a link between our community and school district for the next four years,” said Crites.
Lynn Montoya won the seat for District B having run unopposed.
“I am honored to be a part of the Buena Vista school board and appreciate all of the support that I have received,” Montoya said.
The results put former board member and longtime District Accountability Committee member Nancy Best over sitting board member Erik Phillips by nearly 16 points.
“I would like to congratulate Jessica Crites, Nancy Best and Lynn Montoya on their election success. I wish them the best for the next four years,” said Phillips.
Best was not available for comment, per prior notice.
Proposition 119 would have increased taxes on retail marijuana sales and created out-of-school learning programs for children with the revenues.
Proposition 120 would have reduced residential and most commercial property taxes, the former from 7.15 to 6.5 percent and the latter from 29 to 26.5 percent.
Amendment 78 would have changed Colorado’s constitution and required that all money received by the state for particular purposes, known as custodial money, be subject to appropriation by the General Assembly after a public hearing.
Chaffee County voter turnout was reported to be roughly 52 percent.
