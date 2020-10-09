Starting Friday The Mountain Mail will limit all letters to the editor to 250 words.
Letters are published in the Tuesday and Friday editions and are printed in the order that they are received.
All letters currently in the cue will be printed regardless of length.
Political letters will not be accepted after 5 p.m. Oct. 26. This allows responses to run prior to Election Day, Nov. 3 and prevents last minute accusations.
The Mountain Mail’s 500 word limit policy will return to normal after election day.
