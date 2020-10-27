Chaffee County voters have submitted 8,352 ballots so far in the 2020 General Election.
Of those, 8,277 were mailed in or returned to a ballot box and 75 voted in person. That total number makes up 55 percent of registered voters in the County.
By party the number of returned ballots breaks down to:
Democrats
Registered: 3,969
Total ballots: 2,760
In person: 11
Percent voted: 70
Republican
Registered: 4,599
Total ballots: 2,390
In person: 23
Percent voted: 52
Unaffiliated
Registered: 6,404
Total ballots: 3,122
In person:36
Percent voted: 49
Libertarian
Registered: 135
Total ballots: 54
In person: 3
Percent voted: 40
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell said a whole new set of election judges started working the voting center Monday and did so “doing an awesome job.”
She said the drive-through voting center located in the tent in front of the county building will open after noon today after it warms up.
Mitchell said it is now recommended to drop off completed ballot at drop boxes and not put them in the mail.
Postmarks do not count and ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.