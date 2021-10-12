Jennifer Adamson is a write-in candidate for Salida Board of Education District 3.
Adamson said, “I will be there not just for the teachers and students but for the parents who help shape the success and support for Salida schools. All three are the heart of the schools. We all want safe and secure school environment.”
She said she believes strongly in the future of our students and wants them to achieve the gifts they learn through reading, writing, math, history, sports and school activities.
Adamson is a wife and mother and said she has the compassion to serve on the school board, which is a volunteer position. She served in Idyllwild and Pine Cove, California, as a firefighter for seven years, worked in schools as a nutritionist and park aide for 10 years and is author of “Bring on the Earps; Living in the Shadow of Wyatt Earp.” The book is a history of her Earp ancestors.
