The Office of the Secretary of State of Colorado released official election totals Monday for the 2020 General Election.
In the state of Colorado 3,295,361 out of 3,793,790 active voters, or about 86.86 percent, cast a ballot. Of those 3,256,649 voted in the presidential race.
In Chaffee County 13,862 out of 15,159 active voters, or about 91.44 percent, cast a ballot with 13,717 voting in the presidential race.
All totals are final with the exception of Gunnison County, where less than 300 ballots are pending due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
