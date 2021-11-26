Clerk announces certified results

Local election results from the Nov. 2 election were formally certified following the Nov. 19 meeting of the Chaffee County Canvass Boards, a county press release stated.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported the final official results have been submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office as part of the 2021 election closeout process.
A canvass board is responsible for reconciling the number of ballots counted to the number of ballots cast in the election and ensuring vote counts do not exceed the maximum number of active voters in the county.
For local measures including Salida City Council seats, Salida mayor and Salida and Buena Vista school board races, designated election officials were appointed to the Canvass Board from the coordinating entities of City of Salida, Salida School District and Buena Vista School District.
For state-level measures, including Propositions 119 and 120 and Amendment 78, local Republican and Democratic parties each appointed representatives as election officials to the Canvass Board.
Mitchell also served on the Canvass Boards.
The Canvass Board for the local races voted unanimously to certify the local races election.
The Canvass Board for the state measures also certified the state measures election through a majority vote.
The Republican member of the state measures Canvass Board declined to sign off on the election certification but provided no legal basis for doing so, the release stated.
The split decision does not impact the election certification.
Because a portion of the Salida School District is in Fremont County, those voters were included in the Salida school board election.
Of 143 eligible Fremont County voters, 51 ballots were cast.
The final results of the 2021 Chaffee County Coordinated Election are available at https://chaffeeclerk.colorado.gov/elections.
Results for Fremont County are available at fremontco.com/files/elections/results/electionsummaryreportrptofficial.pdf.
