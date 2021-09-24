by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida residents will receive their ballots for the Nov. 2 election in the mail in the coming weeks, and several seats are open, with one contested, for Salida City Council.
Dan Shore, currently serving Ward 1, is running unopposed for mayor.
“I feel we have made a lot of progress these past few years on housing and supporting city staff,” Shore said. “At the end of the day, we are just implementing plans; it is the staff who are really getting things done. Providing a supportive environment for them has really borne fruit.”
Shore said council meetings aren’t always the best way for constituents to communicate with the council, and he encourages the public to contact him directly.
“Council meetings are like business meetings,” Shore said. “I want to make the public realize they can bring up whatever they want at any time, not just at council meetings.”
Running to fill Shore’s seat in Ward 1 is Dominique Naccarato.
“Having been born and raised in Salida, I’m looking forward to championing projects for the city, including affordable housing, fair and equitable climate action planning and more,” Naccarato said. “I have some experience in community development and project planning, but I’m looking forward to listening and learning about city policy and resident needs.”
In Ward 2, Councilman Justin Critelli is running for re-election unopposed.
“I plan to keep doing what got me involved at first,” Critelli said. “Championing affordable housing, responsible climate protection and creating safe spaces for youth.”
In Ward 3, Adam Martinez is running against incumbent Harald Kasper.
“I think communication between the public and the council has been a problem, and I want to work on that,” Martinez said. “I also think the city dropped the ball not listening to the public concerning the hiring of (city administrator) Drew Nelson.”
Some of the other things Martinez said the city needs to work at include affordable housing, building relationships with city staff and encouraging hiring a local city attorney. He also said he was against closing F Street and thinks it hurt some businesses.
“The most important issue we are working for is affordable housing,” Kasper said. “We’ve done a lot but there is a lot more to do. The other thing I want to put more focus on is helping Salida artists.”
Kasper said he thinks the city needs to work more closely with Salida’s artists.
