As the November election approaches, voters are encouraged to check their voter registration information to make sure their information is correct and up-to-date.
Postcards from the Secretary of State’s office go out every two years before a federal general election to those who may be eligible but not registered to vote.
The mailing list comes from a mismatch between Colorado driver’s licenses or identification cards and the voter record.
Voters can check their information at govotecolorado.gov or by calling the Chaffee County election office at 719-530-5604 or email elections@chaffeecounty.org.
Lori Mitchell, Chaffee County Clerk, said voter files will be sent Sept. 28 and ballots will be mailed out the week of Oct. 12 for the Nov. 3 general election.
Mitchell said due to the number of candidates for president and the number of ballot measures the ballot will be very long this year.
There are 21 candidates for president and 11 state ballot measures on the 2020 Colorado ballot.
Salida does not have any additional local measures, but Buena Vista voters will have two additional town measures to vote on concerning retail marijuana.
On the ballot are U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative to the 117th Congress for Colorado District 5, State Representative for District 60, District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District, county commissioners for districts 1 and 2, and Colorado supreme court justice and court of appeals judge retentions.
A blue book on state issues will be sent out as well as one on local issues for Buena Vista voters.
Completed ballots can be dropped off at drop boxes or polling places or mailed in.
Those who choose to mail should be aware that postmarks do not count and ballots must be received by Nov. 3. The suggested last date to mail is Oct. 26.
Drop-boxes in Salida and Buena Vista will be open as of Oct. 12.
The Salida 24-hour ballot box is located curbside at 104 Crestone Ave., and the Buena Vista 24-hour ballot box is located curbside at 112 Linderman Ave.
Ballots can also be dropped off at voter service and polling centers in Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs. Voting may be done in person at these locations as well.
Voters can track their ballots at Ballottrax, a free service for voters that notifies them of when their mail ballot is sent, received, and counted.
Voters can sign up at Colorado.BallotTrax.net to access the tool and can check the status of their mail ballot at any time.
Mitchell said she hopes voters will cast their ballots as soon as possible after receiving them.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, there are fewer election judges verifying signatures and counting votes due to social distancing requirements which means the counting process may take more time.
She said it is to the benefit of voters as well as returning ballots will keep campaign calls from various groups to a minimum.
As usual, however, Mitchell said she plans to begin posting results at 7 p.m. Nov. 3, but it will probably take longer than usual to have final results.
