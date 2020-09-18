Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt is running unopposed for his county seat this November, and he said that has really allowed him to rethink how to campaign this time around.
“It’s just been a really weird year for me, starting with the Decker Fire then COVID-19, feels like I’ve just been fighting,” Felt said. “I kind of took it as a luxury that I haven’t had to campaign.”
During the November 2016 election Felt ran against Republican Dave Williams and Democrat Bill Dvorak.
He said it took him six weeks to gather the signatures needed to get onto the ballot, and everyone wanted to talk and give him advice.
Felt said he plans to rely large on testimony and letters to the editor to get the word out about his candidacy.
“I don’t want to litter the landscape with signs,” he said. “I’m not asking for money to fund the campaign. I don’t want to get in the way of anyone else.”
He said he would probably do some videos for social media to help advertise his stance on different issues.
Some of the issues that Felt said he wants to continue to work on include the county comprehensive plan and updating the land use code.
“Compared to 2016, growth and change are a big topic,” Felt said. “I think the land use code needs to better address building in wild lands. There is also the age-old argument about lot sizes. Many assume we should have a one-size fits all lot size. That doesn’t make sense to me, having a blanket plan for the entire county.”
To help guide growth, Felt said he felt it was better to incentivize projects, rather then limit them.
“When I was raising my kids, I used to tell them it may not be equal, but it will be fair,” Felt said. “That’s my background philosophy. There is such a variance in the county, with things like topography and water availability, it seems crazy our land use code wouldn’t reflect that.”
Felt said he was proud of the work that has been done since the Decker Fire to improve wildland forest health, like Chaffee Chips, the wildfire protection plan and the work on firebreaks along Methodist Mountain and another for the south side of Mesa Antero.
Felt said he wants to work on ways the county can help manage recreational impacts.
One way the county can help is through the use of the 1A sales tax funds, which can be used to create grants to help recreation management, by “focusing traffic to established camping sites, especially along the river.”
“We are also looking at the trails systems, and dispersed camping around water sheds,” Felt said.
Another area to address is people who are residing on public lands, not just camping.
“These kinds of programs work best when engaged with local community energy,” Felt said. “We realize that local, county programs are more powerful then top-down programs.”
Felt said he is also proud of how the county has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic, by taking the approach of everyone working together and giving input, rather then the commissioners or public health making decisions alone.
“We’ve held about 90 county roundtable meetings, working through every challenge together,” Felt said. “It hasn’t just been the public health director, not the county commissioners, but everybody working together. It doesn’t work by telling them what to do, but rather finding a shared path forward together.
“I feel like the people of Chaffee County may not all agree with me, but I truly believe that they have gotten their money’s worth from me, and I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity in my life. It can be tiring but I am excited to continue the work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.