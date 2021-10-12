Salida Board of Education president Joe Smith is seeking re-election representing District 4. He has served on the board since 2017.
“I’m running again because I am enjoying myself in this community leadership role,” Smith said. “I feel I and other board members are running for re-election to bring stability to the district and to help the district and community through the challenges in front of us.”
He said he wants to provide a better education for students with a variety of pathways as the district leverages its partnership with Colorado Mountain College, finding ways to attract and retain quality staff when finances are always a challenge and in helping the district to prepare not only for the current educational environment but for the next 20 to 30 years.
Smith is a 2007 graduate of Salida High School and married his high school sweetheart, Kristina, in 2010, the same year he received his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration – Accounting from the University of Northern Colorado. They have four young daughters, three of school age.
He has worked for High Country Bank since 2007 and since 2013 had been vice president of commercial loans, overseeing all the banks commercial and small business lending.
