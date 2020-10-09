Ballots will be mailed to voters in Chaffee County on Monday, so they can expect to receive them next week, County Clerk Lori Mitchell said.
“When voters get their mail ballot, it’s election day for them,” Mitchell said. “If they get them in as soon as possible, it helps us out. We’d like to post the first (unofficial) results around 7 p.m. (on election day).”
Getting ballots turned in early will also allow for time to remedy any problems, like if someone forgets to sign their ballot, so they can be counted in that first tabulation. Mitchell said they have eight days after the election to remedy any problems.
There will be two curb-side drop boxes in the county where people will be able to return their ballots 24 hours a day this year; 104 Crestone Ave. in Salida at the county building and 112 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
If people want to mail their ballot, Mitchell said they’re recommending they be placed in the mail by Oct. 26 since the ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in order to be counted.
Post marks do not count.
Ballots are also not able to be forwarded, Mitchell said, so if someone is a snowbird spending the fall in Arizona, for example, they’ll need to give the Chaffee County election office the address where they want their ballot sent.
For in-person voting, there will be three locations in the county this year.
The Salida voting center, which will have a tent set up outside at 104 Crestone Ave., will open Oct. 19 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 and 31.
The voting center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and on election day, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The voting centers at the community center in Buena Vista, 715 E. Main, and the Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs, 10165 C.R. 120, will be open Nov. 2-3 at the same times as the Salida voting center.
“We selected these locations because (they’re conducive to) social distancing,” Mitchell said. “We tried to make it as safe as possible.”
She said drive-by voting will also be an option this year so people won’t even need to get out of their cars if they don’t want. Election judges will be working in shifts to avoid having them gather during breaks.
If people need to update their voter registration, they can do so at govotecolorado.gov or by calling the local elections office at 719-530-5604.
In Colorado voters can register until election day, but if they want to receive a ballot by mail they need to update their information by Oct. 26.
Mitchell also said the election office is happy to alleviate any concerns voters might have since the election has had doubt cast on it at the national level.
“We’re glad to explain anything to assure people (the election) is safe and secure,” Mitchell said.
