Poncha Springs Trustee Darryl Wilson said, “I’d like to see Poncha Springs keep going in the same direction.” He is running for his third consecutive and fourth total term on the Board of Trustees.
In addition to serving as trustee, Wilson has worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation for more than a decade. He is currently managing Monarch Pass and has also served on the local golf board for many years.
When asked why he was running for trustee again, he said, “I care and I’m willing to do it; I enjoy serving.”
Housing is a concern in Poncha Springs. Wilson said, “There’s so many people that need a place to live.” The median home cost in the municipality is more than $500,000 and has been steadily rising. Wilson estimated a basic home would cost $350,000 and described the market as “pretty tough.”
Wilson and the other trustees changed the land use and zoning code a few years ago. He said, “We’re seeing the payoff of it now.” Over the past six to eight years, Poncha Springs has made numerous changes that Wilson said were the basic groundwork to address the town’s problems and deal with the growth Poncha Springs is experiencing. He said, “It would be easy to join the board now.”
Poncha Springs is the only municipality in Chaffee County that is not connected to the Chaffee County Housing Authority. Wilson and the rest of the board elected not to join it. “I don’t agree with it,” he said. “To be honest, I haven’t seen them do much.” He said he sees government as a necessary evil and did not see the point in joining when the trustees were already working to address the housing crisis.
Wilson said you cannot force economic development to appear, but he believes the trustees have created a situation that would be beneficial for business. “It’s only a matter of time before businesses start coming out here,” he said. “It’s a good environment.”
Infrastructure is a primary focus for Wilson. “We need to focus on what we’re there to do,” he said. “We can’t get sidetracked by social issues; it’s not in our charter.” Trustees recently upgraded the town’s water system and have a five- to 10-year plan to continue to make infrastructure improvements such as sidewalks and roadways.
He said he wants to keep Poncha Springs moving in the same direction, and the biggest issue now is just making sure everything runs smoothly.
Poncha Springs has a sheriff’s deputy who is dedicated to patrolling the town. It also has a judge on retainer to handle court cases locally. Both additions were made while Wilson was serving on the board. “I wasn’t all for it,” he said, “but ultimately we’re going to need it.” He estimated that in the future they may need to expand the number of police.
Four candidates are competing for three open spots on the board. “I’m glad to see there’s more interest now,” Wilson said. “It’s good for the town.” In prior elections, there was no competition for the positions. He said, “I just hope Poncha Springs can keep going the way it’s going.”
