Don’t count Rick Carroll out yet.
Carroll remains in the race for a seat on the Salida Hospital District board of directors, contrary to what some may have thought following a recent debate sponsored by Chaffee County League of Women Voters.
In a statement at the end of the debate, Carroll said, “I think it’s patently obvious that there’s three better candidates than myself based on the answers and the knowledge that they gave, and I would like to encourage the audience to vote for those three and take advantage of that knowledge they possess.”
But Carroll hasn’t thrown in the towel yet.
He said Wednesday when a question came up regarding hospital finances, it threw him.
The question: “How is the hospital funded and does it have a responsibility to care for the uninsured or undocumented?”
Carroll, who was to answer the question first, said, “I don’t know how it’s funded.”
He said his answer was the most honest answer he could give. “I’m not privy to that information,” he said.
But he does still hope to serve based on the strengths he thinks he possesses.
“I’m a problem solver and a designer of solutions,” he said.
Some of the problems he’d like to help solve involve easier access to doctor appointments and increased training for hospital staff.
He said HRRMC has built a beautiful facility with excellent administration and staff; now the service population needs to be asked what can be done to make it better.
Carroll has a personal connection with the hospital. His father was instrumental in negotiating the purchase of the hospital from Denver & Rio Grande employees to the town.
Being a member of the board would be a way to carry on his father’s legacy and give him a chance to serve the community, he said.
Carroll said, if elected, he hopes to address the concerns of the community, especially representing older consumers of hospital services.
