The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a virtual “Community Conversation” with Salida City Council and school board candidates at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Four candidates for Salida City Council will participate: unopposed candidate Dominique Naccarato from Ward 1; unopposed candidate Justin Critelli from Ward 2; and incumbent candidate Harald Kasper and challenger Adam Martinez from Ward 3. Unopposed mayoral candidate Dan Shore will also participate.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. the forum will shift focus to Salida Board of Education candidates. Expected to participate are incumbent Carrie Coscarella-Mattix, running unopposed for director in District 1; District 2 incumbent Jodi Petit; District 3 newcomer Amanda Paschall; and incumbent Joseph Smith vying for District 4 director.
At press time, Jeannie Peters, unopposed candidate for an at-large seat, had not been able to commit to the date. District 2 candidate Abby Jefferson is unable to participate due to a date conflict. Write-in candidate for District 3 Jennifer Adamson and District 4 candidate Catherine Rich have opted to not participate.
Voters can watch and listen in real time or later by going to a Zoom link on the league website, lwvchaffeecounty.org, or use this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89329550949?pwd=RmJOOGdBbzJubVJJR2lSMWY4V2FBUT09.
Questions for the forums will have been submitted in advance from a variety of interested City of Salida and Salida School District sources. The questions will have been vetted for redundancy, relevance and personal attacks, a press release stated.
Voters who would like to submit questions may send them to shmhd81211@gmail.com by Monday.
Ballots for the Nov. 2 election will go out to registered voters between Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.
