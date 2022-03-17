Evalyn Parks, Salida School District transportation director, is running for a seat on the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees in the April 5 election.
When asked about her qualifications, Parks said, “I’m a real person. I’m willing to learn and see things.”
Parks said as Salida’s transportation director she has learned to be a quick thinker, work well in stressful situations and is good with budgets. She has also served on many committees over the years at both the state and local level, through her job as well as teaching through Colorado Mountain College.
“I’m also good at talking with people,” Parks said. “I can talk to anyone.”
Asked which direction she thought Poncha Springs should be heading, Parks said, “My biggest concern is that we don’t turn into another Breckenridge or Vail. I want to see that we grow in the right direction, that the community remains a community. I think we need Poncha Springs and Salida to come together and see what they can do to meet the locals’ needs.”
Parks said she thinks Poncha Springs needs more workforce housing and more businesses, with a variety of “mom and pop” stores and others.
“We don’t just need more big houses and condos,” she said. “We need more affordable housing, more housing with a small-town feeling. Some new businesses. LaGree’s is good; it brought in the opportunity for new jobs. Right now, growth is going, and I think it’s going to continue. Some people are seeing old Poncha Spring disappearing. I think we need the growth, but maybe we should step back and make sure it’s the right kind of growth. We need job availability and workforce housing for those who want to live here.”
Poncha Springs is the only municipality in the county that is not a member of the Chaffee Housing Authority. When asked her thoughts on it, Parks said she thought the town should join.
“Everyone should be working together,” Parks said. “Chaffee County is Chaffee County, not Salida County, Buena Vista County, Poncha Springs County.”
Speaking on new businesses in Poncha Springs, Parks said she thought the board should be looking at allowing new businesses.
“I think we should look at them honestly, not being judgmental toward specific businesses. We need to see what works,” Parks said. “There is a need. Some people would like to see more restaurants. We are losing those. Some want to see more places to shop, and a little variety wouldn’t hurt. The people I’ve talked to would like to see more new businesses.”
