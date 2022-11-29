County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported the final results of the 2022 election in Chaffee County on Monday.
A total of 11,947 Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters out of 15,783 active voters in those categories, or about 73 percent, voted in the 2022 election.
Chaffee County has 245 active voters of other parties. While their votes were counted in the election, they were not included in turnout statistics.
A total of 11,521 voted by returned mail ballots, 391 chose to vote in person.
By affiliation, 84 percent of active Democrats (3,286 of 4,011), 80 percent of Republicans (3323 of 4,300), and 68 percent of unaffiliated voters (5,107 of 7,472) cast a ballot this election.
Of the ballots returned, 71 were rejected. Two were empty envelopes, three were missing a signature, 24 were received after 7 p.m. on Election Day, and 48 had a signature discrepancy. Of those rejected ballots, 24 were cured.
A random sample of 51 ballots were audited, and no disagreements nor discrepancies were recorded.
