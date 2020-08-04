With traditional campaigning methods on the back burner due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chaffee County Democrats hosted its annual fundraiser virtually on Saturday.
Salida mayor PT Wood interviewed several local Democrats on the ballot while people bid on auction items and local bands performed at the event.
Bill Baker, first vice chair of the Chaffee County Democrats, called it a win-win auction, with people buying gift cards that were mostly donated from local businesses. Baker said they ended up making more money during the auction than the face value of the gift cards, helping raise more than $3,200 at the fundraiser.
The money will go directly to four campaigns, based on the percentage of their constituency that’s based in Chaffee County. The four candidates receiving money include Keith Baker, Lori Boydston, Kaitlin Turner and Jillian Freeland.
Keith Baker is running a re-election bid for his spot as a Chaffee County commissioner. He said helping develop a county strategic plan would be a focus during his second term, giving residents and visitors and others considering investing in the community a road map of what to expect here.
In the next few months, he said he wants to get the comprehensive plan approved and signed, noting that it’s currently out for public review.
Baker also wants to start to update the land use code to get it more closely integrated with the comprehensive plan. “They don’t mesh,” Baker said. “They’re at total disharmony.”
He also mentioned the need to continuously update strategic and contingency plans, referring to the Decker Fire and current pandemic as examples.
“I’m really enjoying this work,” Baker said. “I don’t just want to be a commissioner, I want to do commissioner. It’s work I enjoy doing and it’s my whole career to this point: looking at a problem, analyzing and developing a course of action. I want to keep that experience at work for the people of Chaffee County.”
Lori Boydston, candidate for House district 60 representing Chaffee, Park, Fremont and Custer counties, said she was inspired by Bernie Sanders to run. She said her No. 1 issue is the environment and bringing green jobs to the mountains. Boydston also said she was dedicated to making Colorado have a single payer, medicare for all system and improving broadband.
Turner is a Democratic candidate for District Attorney in the 11th judicial district, a position the governor appointed her to last year. The DA, she said, is responsible for community safety, deciding which cases get prosecuted and which cases get diverted to drug treatment or restorative justice programs. She noted a pilot program her office started where instead of prosecuting low level drug offenders they offer them an opportunity to go to Sol Vista and get treatment.
“DA’s are at the forefront in the effort to make sure justice is fair, but you won’t get that from my opponent,” she said.
The 11th Judicial District includes Chaffee, Park, Custer and Fremont counties.
Colorado State Senator Kerry Donovan participated through a pre-recorded video. She said, “the session ahead has more work on health care, protecting water and making sure it stays in the basin it was born in, especially with climate change on our heels, and working for social justice.”
Freeland, meanwhile, is the Democratic candidate for Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. “I will work to guarantee complete healthcare coverage, clean air and water and an economy that works for everyone,” she said on her website.
Wood also talked with Ella Barnett of the Chaffee County Young Democrats, who said she wanted to let people know a new Colorado election law allows 17-year olds to vote in primaries as long as they turn 18 by the general election. When asked what younger voters care about, she mentioned gun control, women’s reproductive rights, immigration and, right now, coronavirus.
Barnett’s advice was to vote. “It’s actually cool to know you can vote and you’re doing something,” she said.
Mixed in with the interviews were performance by Pint & A Half, Blue Recluse, Bruce Hayes and other local bands and performers.
“The amazing local talent that came out to support the Chaffee County Democrats (was a highlight),” Bill Baker said. “To have them line up for a cause like this was mind blowing.”
