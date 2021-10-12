Abby Jefferson is a candidate for the Salida Board of Education in District 2.
She graduated from Salida High School, as did her father, Willie Dominguez, and says she is running to make a difference and give back to the community she has been a part of all her life.
She has been speaking with students, staff, parents and the community to learn about thoughts, questions and concerns about the direction of Salida schools and said she knows that education is not “one size fits all.” Children, parents and staff need different things to be successful, and she will advocate for creative ways to incorporate legitimate thoughts and views on certain topics.
Jefferson has a degree in criminal justice administration and is a criminal defense investigator. She said she is able to hear all sides of an incident and come to a reasonable conclusion to help all involved. She has also volunteered many hours in her kids’ classrooms while at Longfellow Elementary School and has volunteered at her church, engaging with younger children and helping with Sunday school.
She is married to Brian Jefferson, a firefighter with the Salida Fire Department, and they have four children, Mackenzie, 11, Sean, 9, Delila, 5, and Laila, 3.
“At age 33, I can relate to mothers with school-aged children and bring their issues front and center,” Jefferson said. “I’m great at listening to all points of view and good at advocating for anyone.”
She said she has extensive research ability so as to provide improved meeting preparedness and is persistent in following through and reaching goals. She will focus on returning to tried, true and traditional reading, writing, math, science and history/civics with a transparent and clear curriculum, emphasizing a strategy.
Jefferson said she thinks extra learning should be elective so the student and parent are able to sign up or opt out.
Other goals include:
• Promote sports and extracurricular activities.
• Advocate for comprehensive life skill training for postgraduation success.
• Ensure communication among individuals in the school system.
• Avoid mandates to bring people closer together rather than pulling them apart and also to ensure each student feels comfortable in his/her learning environment.
• Encourage parents to attend and participate in board meetings.
• Promote law enforcement and school staff to do safety and security trainings that will allow everyone to be prepared for emergencies and threats.
“Let’s come together, Salida,” Jefferson said. “We can benefit from hearing each other, caring for each other and striving to meet in the middle.”
