Dr. Alison Brown and Brandon Becker are running for Chaffee County commissioner in District 3, which encompasses a large part of Salida.
The seat is currently held by incumbent Rusty Granzella.
Brown said she believes every citizen should be able to live free from excessive government interference. She said she wants to “restore ethics and accountability in local government.” When asked if the county government currently lacks ethics and accountability, she said, “Absolutely.”
Brown has an ongoing lawsuit against Chaffee County for alleged constitutional violations. “I’ve personally experienced a lot of government interference,” she said. Brown pointed to that lawsuit as a reason why the county needs change. “The county’s defense should be disturbing to citizens,” she said.
“I have lived my life at a high ethical standard,” said Brown. “I’ve experienced firsthand what is going on in the county.”
She said she has worked as a consultant and adviser for national security. She is currently CEO of Navsys Corp. and the owner and primary investor in Ark Valley Voice. Brown said she has zero editorial control at Ark Valley Voice. Brown is running as a Republican.
“I want to bring everyone together,” said Becker. “That’s a huge thing I want to focus on.” Becker, a Republican, said he worked on Mike Gravel’s presidential campaign. “It gave me an opportunity to work with the other side,” he said. “We need to be working together.”
Becker said one of his reasons for running “is this severe restriction of camping.” He was critical of the Bureau of Land Management, saying “I think it’s extremely restrictive.”
Another reason was the Nestlé Waters/Blue Triton permit renewed by county commissioners last year. Becker said we need more people to consider protecting our natural resources.
Becker was a financial adviser in Denver before moving to Salida. He said he works in finance and cryptocurrency right now and is also a bartender at The Biker & The Baker.
He is running as a Republican, saying “I’ve been a registered Republican for quite some time.”
Granzella declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.