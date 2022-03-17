Adrian Quintana is running to retain his seat on the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees, a seat he has held for eight years.
He said he became a trustee after he voiced his opinion on local issues and was “called out” to become involved.
Quintana started to attend town meetings and became involved, and when there was a vacancy on the board, he ran and won the seat.
“I want to make a difference by being on the board,” he said.
Quintana said he’s never been a politician.
“I consider myself a realist, doing what’s right to make this a better place,” he said.
Quintana has a background in construction, having been a builder for many years before he started working for the Department of Transportation, the job he now holds.
He has seen the big changes in the housing landscape since then, and the rapidity of growth has surprised him.
“My vision eight years ago when I first got on the board was to create more housing and more affordable housing,” Quintana said, but, he said, a flood of people coming to Chaffee County drove prices to “record highs.”
Quintana said when he was building houses, prior to 2011, they were mostly for locals trying to improve their housing, and maybe a quarter of the builds were from people out of state.
That ratio has changed in recent years, and prices have gone up to the point where the local workforce has been outpriced, which has an impact on the workforce market.
Quintana said he’s good at seeing the end of a project, but the rate at which the new subdivisions took off was a surprise.
“We’ve done our best to plan and map for the future, but it happened a lot faster then we planned for,” he said.
Even with community input from surveys, such as the desire for a grocery store, plans like Poncha Springs Town Center haven’t taken off.
Before COVID-19, Quintana said, there was a committee soliciting businesses to locate in Poncha Springs, then COVID-19 hit, which took a lot of businesses away.
With the pandemic, the realization that they could work remotely from anywhere brought home buyers in from out of the area, creating a housing boom.
“It’s a struggle on so many levels. Businesses lost tons of money. Workers can’t afford to live here anymore,” he said.
“I don’t know anyone who’s unemployed, but there are still a lot of vacancies out there.”
Quintana said he doesn’t know what the answer is. He said now those who have moved out of the area to less expensive communities like Moffat and commute into Salida for work are dealing with the hindrance of rising gas prices.
He partially blames real estate agents and the tourist division for the recent popularity of the area, saying they “sold this place out.”
Even with the difficulties, Quintana said Poncha Springs has done a “fantastic job of creating subdivisions and zoning to match affordability without requiring certain developments to mandate lower-income housing.”
He said he thinks they’ve kept ahead of the game by annexing more property, but they can’t keep up with the influx of people.
Poncha Springs remains the only municipality in the county that is not a member of the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Quintana said he doesn’t know if the Housing Authority is the best option for Poncha Springs, but the question of joining needs to be revisited and discussed, or something else needs to be done.
“I wanted a place where my kids could come back and live,” he said, adding that isn’t happening now.
“It’s sad to see the county turning into Vail on a smaller scheme,” he said.
Other considerations that need to be considered as Poncha Springs grows, Quintana said, include the future capacity for Salida sewer and future water needs for the town.
Quintana has an ear for his constituents. “I support people and am open to their ideas and thoughts,” he said.
He said the small-town phase of Poncha Springs may have passed, but his goal is still to have an attractive town that is a nice and safe area for everyone.
