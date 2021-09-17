County presents recently renovated ballot processing room

by Merle Baranczyk
Mail Editor and Publisher
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell led tours Wednesday and Thursday of the recently completed ballot processing room in the courthouse basement.
Mitchell said a key feature of the room is that it is open to view from every area, with no parts obscured to those who may be in the room.
Three newly installed motion-activated security cameras in the room record all activity, including when no one is in the room.
A fourth security camera records a basement passageway leading to the ballot counting room.
A large monitor in the room displays video from the three room cameras and hallway live, while a nearby hard drive records the activity.
The camera system replaces equipment that had been damaged earlier this year, with subsequent questions raised about whether or not the 2020 election was properly recorded as required by statute.
Mitchell said when the incident happened on Jan. 6, and questions arose about the video system, the next day she began implementing steps to not only replace the system but to put in place a more secure and safe place to count votes.
The security, integrity and transparency of elections, she said, was a top priority with a goal of having the new room and video system in place for the 2021 November elections.
The room in the courthouse basement, previously a storage area, required new lighting and heating. Still visible are sewer drain plumbing lines in the ceiling.
Mitchell said her first estimates for video and renovation costs were $75,000. Actual costs, she said, came to about $15,000, including $3,000 for cameras, computer hard drive and backup.
She said the ballot counting room will work for the 2021 election, but she and her office team are already looking to make improvements in the facilities in the future, after the November election.
