Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced Mark Boyle, Jeff Fiedler and Blake Bennetts were elected to the cooperative’s board of directors.
Boyle and Fiedler will serve three-year terms as board seat representatives for Rural Lake/Chaffee County and At-Large, respectively. Bennetts, the incumbent town of Buena Vista representative, was unopposed for re-election.
The new and incumbent directors will take their seats at the June 28 board meeting, according to a press release.
Boyle defeated incumbent Joe Redetzke to represent cooperative rural Chaffee/Lake County members, 1,756 to 887 votes.
Fiedler defeated incumbent Michael Robinson to represent At-Large members, 1,658 to 975 votes.
As he was unopposed, Bennetts did not appear on the ballot.
All 11,926 co-op members as of April 7 were eligible to vote in the election, which was held by mail-in or online balloting. Ballots or votes cast online were due to Survey & Ballot Systems, a third-party company engaged to conduct the election, by 1 p.m. June 8 to be counted.
Twenty-three percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the election – 2,764 valid ballots were returned by the voting deadline, with 1,305 voting online and 1,459 mailing their ballot.
Results of the election were certified June 12 by the SDCEA board-appointed election and credential committee. Self-reported campaign expenditure disclosure forms are available on the co-op website under the Board Info tab on the website homepage.
