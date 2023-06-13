Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced Mark Boyle, Jeff Fiedler and Blake Bennetts were elected to the cooperative’s board of directors.

Boyle and Fiedler will serve three-year terms as board seat representatives for Rural Lake/Chaffee County and At-Large, respectively. Bennetts, the incumbent town of Buena Vista representative, was unopposed for re-election. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.