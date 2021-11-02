Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported a total of 6,056 mail ballots have been received by the county election office as of Monday evening.
That total put the county voter turnout at 38 percent as of Monday.
Mitchell said the election office expected to start processing returned ballots at 7 a.m. today.
The Salida Vote Center will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut for in-person voting.
The Buena Vista Vote Center will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the BV Community Center.
Mitchell expects to post the first batch of results between 7 and 7:30 p.m. tonight.
When the ballots come from Buena Vista those will be processed. Results will then be uploaded again around 9 p.m.
Mitchell cautions all results today are unofficial.
“We still will have a period of eight days after Election Day to accept ballots from cured signatures, etc.,” she said.
